Missing South Carolina man with dementia found safe

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced an elderly man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.

"Mr. Dubose has been located! Thank you to everyone for sharing and helping us locating him," the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.

Mace Dubose, 83, was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at his home on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road.

Family members told the sheriff's office that Dubose may be suffering from dementia and that someone may have picked him up by car.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.