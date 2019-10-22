Missing Virginia teen could be in Charlotte, officials say

article

A missing 16-year-old girl from Virginia may be in Charlotte, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Maria Gabriela Echeverria has not been seen since October 8. She was spotted in the 11000 block of Gardner Circle in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Echeverria is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, about four feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.