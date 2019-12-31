Missing Wilmington 14-year-old may be heading for Charlotte

article

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tiya Scott was last seen in the 200 block of South 17th Street in Wilmington. According to police, the teen was last seen entering a black four-door sedan with an unknown man driving.

Scott was last seen wearing light blue jeans with a white t-shirt, with words on it. Police believe she is wearing a silver necklace and a silver charm bracelet and is carrying a bag with pink and blue stripes as well as a black backpack and several clear bags of clothing.

Her family believes she’s headed for either Jacksonville or Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on Scott's whereabouts is asked to call police at 910-343-3609 or 911.