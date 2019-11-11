Missing woman, 88, with dementia found alive in north Charlotte

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire worked together Monday to find a reported missing woman in north Charlotte who has dementia.

Geneva Nance, 88, who was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, was located alive Monday morning in the area around 5311 Victoria Avenue. FOX 46 saw emergency crews take Nance from the scene on a stretcher. She will be taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, emergency crews said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Nance has been reported as 'a missing person' four times in the past three years.

Hundreds of residents across the Charlotte region shared this story to help locate Nance.

LIVE LOOK OF THE SEARCH AREA IN NORTH CHARLOTTE: