Mississippi Amber Alert canceled; infant, toddler found safe

Mississippi authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a toddler and an infant taken from their great-grandmother's home in Copiah County at gunpoint.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued the Amber Alert just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said around 4:39 p.m. Central, the children's biological mother 28-year-old Teanna L. Dixon and, her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young reportedly took the children, 3-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zarie Wade, at gunpoint.

Investigators said they left the scene heading north towards Jackson, Mississippi in a 2016 Silver Lincoln MKZ with a Georgia license plate.

About 14 hours later, the MBI posted an update to their Facebook page which read:

"The AMBER ALERT issued for Dior and Zarie Wade has been canceled. Both children have been located and are safe. Any inquiries should be directed to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office."

A spokesperson for the Copiah County Sheriff's Office has not responded to inquiries about the incident.

Dixon is believed to live in Georgia and the children’s father has full custody, deputies said.

Dior Wade is described as being 3-feet tall, with brown eyes, and brown hair, last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants, and black boots. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Zarie Wade is described by police as being 2-feet tall, with brown eyes, and brown hair with twisted strands, last seen wearing camo pants, turquoise shirt, and brown shoes. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Teanna L. Dixon is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)