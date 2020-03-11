Missouri AG sues former CLT preacher Bakker over virus claims

article

Missouri’s attorney general is suing televangelist Jim Bakker to stop him from selling an elixir marketed as being a miracle cure against the novel coronavirus even though there are currently no treatment options.

“Anyone who has bought ‘Silver Solution’ from the Jim Bakker Show should know that it cannot cure or treat coronavirus,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed against Bakker and his company, Morningside Church Productions seeking a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering him to stop selling his “Silver Solution” as a COVID-19 cure.

FOX 46 checked and the product, along with the show’s episode, were both removed from Bakker’s website Wednesday.

As we previously reported, Bakker – a convicted fraudster and former Charlotte preacher – hawked a product which he claimed was a miracle cure “sent from God” for $125. He encouraged his followers to buy cases for $300, saying it would “99 percent kill” all viruses, including HIV and SARS, “within 12 hours of exposure to the silver.”

This latest action follows cease and desist letters from New York’s attorney general along with the Food and Drug Administration.

