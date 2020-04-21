Mixed reaction after SC beaches and stores allowed to reopen

Tuesday, South Carolina beaches are allowed to reopen to the public. Retail shops that were restricted to pick-up or delivery only are also allowed to reopen. The action taken by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is causing North Carolina officials to wonder about the ripple effect.

“South Carolina, we're right on the border,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris, “and if they loosen things in those communities, we expect to see some effect on our county.”

While North Carolina remains on lockdown, McMaster is looking to “accelerate South Carolina” back into business.

“Today I am cancelling that order as of noon tomorrow for those beaches,” he said in a news conference Monday afternoon.

South Carolina mayors on the coast will have authority to open beaches back up at noon Tuesday.

As of 5:00 Monday night, the retail businesses forced to operate as pick-up or delivery only can now reopen shop.

“Our measured, delivered approach has been the right one, we believe,” McMaster said.

Not everyone agrees, however.

“I understand where he's coming from with it,” a South Carolina resident told FOX 46. “The economy needs it, I know, but I'm not for it at all.”

Another person said, “I do not think it's a good idea. Until this virus stops spreading, there are fewer deaths and more testing to make sure we're OK.”

McMaster tweeted over the weekend he had a “productive call” with southeastern governors, but his neighbor, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper wasn’t on that list.

“I've spoken to Governor Cooper a number of times and some other Governors in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi,” McMaster said. “We've had conference with governors all over the United States, but all the governors have been talking with each other as well as with the President and Vice President.”

Law enforcement will patrol beaches along the South Carolina coast, dispelling groups of three or more.

McMaster also said businesses that reopen will still be required to practice social distancing, and cannot have more than 20 percent of their posted occupancy inside the store at once.