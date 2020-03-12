MLB to delay 2020 Opening Day by at least 2 weeks

article

MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, 30 Clubs, and our millions of loyal fans, Major League Baseball said.

MLB said it will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4 p.m. (ET) Thursday, forthcoming Spring Training games have been canceled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB said it will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.