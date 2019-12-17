MLS commissioner in Charlotte for major announcement

article

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will be joining Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for a special announcement in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The city is expected to be the location for the next MLS franchise. The Panthers organization applied for a patent to name the city's professional soccer team.

Charlotte Monarchs FC is among one of the options, according to paperwork filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office just a couple of weeks ago.

The location listed on the patent of the proposed team is 800 S. Mint Street, the location of Bank of America Stadium.

