MLS in CLT: Next steps for the city after franchise announced

It's a goal for the Queen City! Charlotte is home of the Panthers, the Hornets, the Checkers, the Knights and now, Major League Soccer.

David Tepper joined the party in Uptown after it was announced that MLS would be coming to the city, but tomorrow brings a laundry list of things to do.

Bank of America Stadium will now be the home for two professional teams. Come 2021, Charlotte's MLS team will have their games here.

"I think you're going to see an enormous amount of activity going on in a very ambitious way between now and the launch in '21," MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

Here's the timeline of events: After Tuesday's announcement, fans can actually start paying ticket membership deposits and the team can start hiring players now.

MLS AWARDS CHARLOTTE WITH THE LEAGUE'S NEWEST TEAM

2020 is when the big projects start with the most important one being renovating Bank of America Stadium to MLS standards. If all goes as planned, the unnamed Charlotte MLS team will kickoff in March of 2021.

"You're going to have people staying at the hotels, eating at the restaurants building this city into a bigger and better place," David Tepper said.

The team will construct its headquarters at the old Eastland Mall site.

"Well, it's been vacant for a while so I think it's a good thing," a neighbor told FOX 46.

The city also wants to develop an entertainment district around the stadium.

"About time because it's been like this for a while now. Like we said earlier, it is pretty creepy," neighbor Nautica Sinclair said.

$110 million dollars of Charlotte's hospitality fund will go toward development surrounding this MLS expansion.

"We're going to have two designs. We are going to have the development plans for Eastland and the development plans for the entertainment district. That money stays with us until those plans are complete," said Mayor Vi Lyles.

From buying the Panthers to getting Charlotte a MLS team, it's safe to say David Tepper is one of the most popular guys in town.

He actually polled some fans to get inspiration on a charlotte MLS team name which hopefully they'll announce soon.

To have a chance at Charlotte MLS season tickets, fans can secure their spot now with a membership deposit. That ranges from $50 to $100. Seat selection will happen in the coming months.

