Mom charged in 1-year-old son’s murder gets visitation with other children

A Charlotte mom who was charged in connection to the murder of her 1-year-old son is now getting visitation with her other two children. Her father, who's taking care of the kids, is hesitant about the bi-weekly visits.

Patrick Steele smiles a little bit more these days.

“I love it. They are here with me every day. They are real busy. They are real busy. Known as PawPaw to his boys, Patrick is now the caretaker of his five and three-year-old grandchildren.

But back in July, Patrick lost his youngest grandchild and a brother to the boys. Patrick’s daughter. Yasmine and her boyfriend were arrested and charged in connection with the death of one-year-old Jahiem.

Yasmine is now on house arrest charged with child abuse and Wednesday begins the first of every other week supervised visitations she gets.

An idea Patrick has mixed feelings about especially since the criminal process hasn't played out.

“I don’t know if she has had therapy, I don’t know if there have been any parental classes going on. They aren’t feeling me in on any of that. They just called me and told me it was going to happen,” Steele said.

Advertisement

“I just hope they have a good visit with her. I hope it all goes well. I know it's going to be supervised, but I think the process needs to be taken slowly,” he said.

And it's that process that Patrick admits frustrates him at times, but it keeps him fighting to get justice for Jahiem.

