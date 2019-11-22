Mom charged in 3-year-old son's death out on bond

article

The mother of a 3-year-old body who died from a tragic fall is out of jail on bond.

Jiterra Lightner wasn't in court Friday afternoon, but her attorney, Michael Greene, was. Greene calls everything about the situation tragic and says he's going to see his client all the way through this process.

"Understandably she's upset she just lost a child she’s being criminally charged and because of these charges she’s now lost her job,” Micahel Greene said.

Lightner faces charges of three counts of misdemeanor child abuse after her three-year-old son fell from an escalator while at Charlotte Douglas airport on Sep. 25. Jaiden died three days later from his injuries, according to CMPD.

"I think this is tragic and it has been compounded by these charges. She understands that this is a process and I’m here to walk her through it," Greene said.

Shortly after his death family members made this GoFund Me account for the young boy. It said Jaiden’s life was tragically cut short and the family wanted to honor him and keep his memory alive.

When asked, Lightner's attorney says she's seen better days.

"The way we plan to move forward is to enter a plea of not guilty and hold the state to their burden of proof," Greene said.

There were other children with Lightner at the time of Jaiden’s fall her attorney says she does still have custody of them. She's due back in court on March 30.

