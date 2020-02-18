Mom says son was struck by car on same road where 24-year-old bicyclist was killed in hit-and-run

A 24-year-old riding his bike was struck and killed on this stretch of Harrisburg Road in Charlotte last night. Police say the man killed was victim of a hit and run.

“It's pretty heart wrenching so I get very nervous on this road even pulling out on my road. There are not street lights, so it's a rough spot," said Laura Elkins, who lives in the area.

According to police, Franklin Leal was hit from behind around 11 p.m.

Investigators tell FOX 46 they believe the suspect was driving in a white 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla. The news of Monday's wreck hits especially close to home for Elkins

“It was the most frightening news of a mother's life,” she said.

Her son was struck by a hit and run driver several years ago while riding his scooter.

“My son was hit right out here at the end of my street on Harrisburg Road. He was coming home from a neighborhood just down the road. He had some serious injuries but nothing lasting,” Elkins said.

Police say that the car will have damage to the front right including a broken headlight, missing the passenger side front bumper cover and could have damage to the hood and windshield.

While the investigation continues, Laura hopes in the future improvements can be made to keep road safer.

“Street lights, sidewalks and a lower speed limit,” Elkins said.d

The victim was an employee of Lucky Dog Bark and Brew, according to the business's Facebook page.