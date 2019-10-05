Mom shares photo of ex-partner, fiancé to encourage co-parenting

article

Co-parenting can be difficult, but one woman's photo showing her ex-partner and fiancé has gone viral, showing it is possible to put aside their differences for the sake of their children.

In a photo taken by Madison Holley, her ex is seen walking alongside her son and her fiancé shortly after she gave birth to her newborn baby.

"The guy on the left is my ex, the 3-year-old holding his hand is my first child, Cade, we had together," Holley wrote on the popular blogging site Love What Matters. "The guy on the right holding my sons' right hand is my fiancé, and the newborn baby boy is our child."

She shared the photo to voice the importance of co-parenting, even after a relationship has ended.

"Just because a relationship doesn't work out between two people DOES NOT mean the relationship with the child shouldn't," Holley wrote. "Every child needs a mother and father figure and my son Cade just happens to get some extra love."

She continued, "Be civil and co-parent. If you made the child together it's both your job to raise the child."

Her message hit home with users on Facebook. As of Saturday morning, the post has over 124,000 reactions and more than 35,000 shares.