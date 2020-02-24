Mom whose 6-month-old was found dead in cemetery 'involuntarily committed' with possible mental health disability

The mother of a six-month-old baby who was found dead in a cemetery over the weekend isn't in jail, according to officials. Instead, she's been 'involuntarily committed' and police say she may have been suffering from a mental health disability when she and her baby boy were first reported missing.

The last time Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was seen alive was around noon on Friday, Feb. 21. He was with his mom, Tamara Brown, in Uptown Charlotte, according to police.

Just 16 hours later, around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers found the baby dead in a cemetery on Monroe Road.

“It's crazy. I thought it was down the street somewhere, but I didn't know it was in the same neighborhood I was staying in so it's kind of shocking on that,” neighbor Albert Davis said.

Police first sent out an alert around 7 p.m. Friday saying Brown was "possibly suffering from a mental health disability,” and she and her baby had been missing from their Matthews home since Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Brown was arrested at this Walmart on Galleria Boulevard for stealing a man's phone and biting and spitting on police officers. Her baby was not with her at the store.

Six hours later, little Chi-Liam was found dead in the cemetery. Police are not saying how he died and no one has been charged in his death.

“I have young kids, so I know the feeling that people thinking, but I really can't say too much because I don't know the state of mind that lady was in but it's kind of sad the way it all went down,” said Davis.

Because Brown has been involuntarily committed, she did not appear in court Monday on the common law robbery and assault on a government official charges from the incident at Walmart Friday night.

More charges may be coming for Brown, according to a Mecklenburg County court official. Her next court date is March 4.