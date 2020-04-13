Monday COVID-19 numbers in the Carolinas

article

The North Carolina Department of Health announced on Monday 296 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 4,816

Five additional deaths are also being reported bringing raising that number to 86.

Catawba County said on Monday they have one new case and now have 36 cases total. 970 cases have been reported in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area, three times the amount than the next closest county, which is Durham (287).

Race statistics show that 55 percent of the cases are White while 38 percent are African American.

38 percent of the cases involve patients aged 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients aged 0-17.