Monroe water service may be interrupted due to construction project

The City of Monroe says they are going forward with a construction project that could cause interruptions to water services starting next week and going until April.

The project will include the replacement of about 14 water service connections along Ashcraft Avenue from McIntyre Street to east of Alexander Street starting on March 18 with the plan to end on April 3.

The city says the construction is intended to enhance water service to customers in the area.

There may be some road closures throughout the length of the project. Garbage collection will go on as usual and residential and commercial deliveries will be provided access.

The city says interruptions to water services would be short-term while a new water main is being built and they will try to notify neighbors before the interruption happens.