Mooresville animal shelter taking in pets evacuated from coast

Animal shelters along the coast were forced to evacuate because of Dorian, and shelters in our area are getting results by taking those pets in. They even say they're ready for more.

They’re faces that many simply can't say no to: The furry friends that need a little extra love after making quite the trip to get to their temporary home on Mooresville.

Joy Troxel came to take a look at the dozens of dogs being housed right now by Piedmont Animal Rescue in Mooresville.



“Are you taking a look at some of them for possible adoption?” FOX 46 asked Troxel.

“Yeah, just don't tell my husband. He might have a surprise when he gets home!” she said.

Piedmont Animal Rescue stepped in the help out the four-legged friends as costal shelters had to shut down because of evacuations from Dorian.

“It literally happened overnight,” Lee Smith said.

The dogs wouldn’t be able to get care and could have been in danger had they been left at the shelter. And even when things got back to normal, the shelters along the coast would have other pets, left to fend for themselves in the storm, to take care of.

“They all came up fully vetted, spayed and neutered. The puppies will be,” Smith said.

The effort to take care of the pets has been community-wide, from those walking and providing love to those hoping to find that perfect pet to give a forever home.

“They just want to be touched and pet, how could you resist that face,” Troxel said.

Piedmont Animal Care has temporarily moved while they're taking care of evacuated pets. They’re located here off Robinson Road. If you’re interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can go between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

