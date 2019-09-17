Mooresville cashier wins $400,000 on gas station scratch-off

article

An Mooresville woman says a $400,000 lottery win has given her the chance to plan for retirement.

“This is such a relief,” Judith Sanchez said. “I’m still going to work, but now I can breathe a little knowing that I finally have something to put away for retirement.”

Sanchez, a cashier, stopped at the Circle K on North Main Street in Mooresville after work where she picked up a Pay Me! scratch-off ticket.

“When I saw that I matched the numbers I couldn’t believe it. I took it up to the clerk and said, ‘I think something’s wrong here. Does this match?’ When she said it did, I was in shock. I was in complete shock. It’s the only way to describe what I felt. I still feel that way," she said.

Sanchez collected her prize in Raleigh on Tuesday, taking home $283,001 after taxes.

“It feels wonderful,” Sanchez said. “It’s been such a whirlwind. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from a dream.”

The $5 ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $400,000. Two top prizes remain.