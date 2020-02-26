Mooresville coffee shop to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Officer Sheldon’s K9s Foundation

article

A coffee shop in Mooresville is once again getting results for the community by donating 100 percent of next Wednesday's proceeds to Officer Sheldon's K9 Foundation, on the day of the slain officer's birthday.

K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, 32, was tragically shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in May 2019.

The Mooresville officer was shot after 10 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, on West Plaza Drive. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The suspect, Michael Aldana, 28, ran away from the scene and was later found in a nearby apartment dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

MOORESVILLE POLICE OFFICER SHOT, KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Clutch Coffee Bar announced its charity event on Facebook, saying "Officer Sheldon was a son, brother, fiancé, an integral part of the Mooresville community, and so much more. We want to celebrate Jordan’s life and help continue to impact future generations, so on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Clutch will be DONATING 100 percent of our net proceeds to the Sheldon’s K9s Foundation."

Last year, the coffee shop raised more than $8,200 and they said they'd like to beat that goal this year.

Advertisement

"This is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts. Please help us spread the word and let’s rally the community together next Wednesday to celebrate Officer Jordan Sheldon’s life," Clutch Coffee Bar said.

Sheldon served as an officer with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. He was a K9 officer, partnered with police dog Ramón. Those who knew him, described him as an officer who served with dignity.