Mooresville declares state of emergency
MOORESVILLE, N.C. - The city of Mooresville has declared a State of Emergency in light of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, local officials announced Monday evening.
Officials stated that because Mooresville citizens travel to and from Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, where multiple cases have been confirmed, they had no choice and would not risk or endanger local residents.
Mayor Miles Atkins issued the order and says the order will not be lifted until further resolutions to contain the coronavirus.