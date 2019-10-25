Mooresville FD: Massive fire that destroyed several homes set intentionally

article

A fire that destroyed several homes under construction in Mooresville was set intentionally, town officials say.

The Mooresville Fire Department said Friday that based on findings at the scene along with eyewitness video, the fire that destroyed six homes and damaged at least four others on Samara Lane was not accidental.

A joint investigation by Mooresville Fire-Rescue, the Mooresville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Fire Marshal, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that this was a case of arson.

“We are now shifting our efforts to the task of identifying the person or persons responsible for this terrible act to find out why someone would purposely inflict this level of damage to another’s property,” said Mooresville Fire Marshal Geoff Woolard.

The four-alarm blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. About 50 firefighters fought the flames for an hour before the fire was extinguished.

Fortunately, the homes, which were for lease and rent, were unoccupied and there were no injuries.

“Thankfully, there were no civilian injuries in this incident," Woolard said.

If anyone saw anything out of the ordinary in The Reserve or Ashlyn Creek neighborhoods leading up to the fire, contact the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be possible if the information leads to an arrest.