Mooresville High School will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 20 due to a gas leak in the building, according to school officials.

The school announced the closure on their Twitter page Wednesday morning from their @MHSBlueDevils account.

"MHS will be closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 20. No other schools in MGSD are affected. We sincerely apologize for this late notice. Again, MHS is closed today and will not have school."