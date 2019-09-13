Mooresville High School coach welcomes each student as they walk into school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. - A Mooresville High School coach made sure to say hello to every student as they walked in to school on Friday.
"Coach Watson making everyone feel welcome bright and early on a Friday morning!" the school shared on Instagram.
The high school coach can be heard in the video saying, "Happy Friday! Living the dream! Have a great weekend!" while shaking students' hands.
A great and positive way to start the day indeed!