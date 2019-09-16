Mooresville homes inadvertently fired into during target practice

Authorities said target practice led to bullets inadvertently flying into homes in one Mooresville neighborhood. "We heard a loud pop and tried to figure out what it was," said Richard Anderson. "We found the bullet on the floor."

Anderson's home was one of at least three hit. He said the bullet came within inches of hitting his 10-year-old son, Caleb. "I thought my son had dropped something or hit something going up the steps," said Anderson.

The bullet went through the wall of the home and ricocheted off the steps just as Caleb went up the stairs.

"I'm just glad I didn't walk up the steps. I'm glad I just ran up there," said the boy.

Another homeowner said she was in a room folding laundry when a bullet came through their window.

Mooresville Police said the target practice happened on a nearby private property, close to the Curtis Pond subdivision. The property is outside of the city limits and the case has been referred to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney.