Mooresville K9s to receive bullet and stab protective vests

Mooresville Police Department K9s Hansel and Valor will receive bullet and stab protective vests, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., authorities announced.

K9 Hansel’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Baks, Mooresville, NC - EOW 10/2/19,” while Valor’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Sadie, Mooresville, NC- EOW 11/20/19.”

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks, police said.

K9 Hansel currently works with Officer Jesse Scott, while K9 Valor is paired with Corporal Andrew Beck.

According to Mooresville Police, the donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.