Mooresville man facing child rape charges, officials say

A man is facing charges for sexual exploitation of a minor in Mooresville, authorities are saying.

Mooresville resident Casey Smith, 25, faces multiple charges including child rape and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Iredell County officials received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last month that a person was uploading images and videos featuring juveniles who were nude or engaging in sexual acts. The media was being loaded to a cloud service and the phone number on the account was traced back to Smith.

Officials took Smith into custody at 117 Barkland Lane and seized several electronic devices from the residence.