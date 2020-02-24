Mooresville man shot in stomach after passing car in case of road rage

A busy road in Mooresville became the scene of a crime after a shocking incident of road rage.

"I was cleaning up our beach area from the storm. I saw police fire and ambulances and I just thought it was another accident,” Mooresville neighbor Peter Foster said.

Foster says he hears sirens all the time, but never expected that this time it would be a shooting.

"I’m surprised I didn't hear the shot or shots, but also road rage is horrible. Why would you shoot someone for a traffic problem?"

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO SHOOTING IN MOORESVILLE, POLICE SAY

Deputies say the victim Brian Ludwick was driving in Cornelius when he got behind a slower car. He passed the car and authorities say after he did that, the other driver started tailgating Ludwick.

While stopped at an intersection, the other driver threw something at Ludwick’s car and sped off before he pulled into a driveway. Ludwick caught up with the driver, got out of the car and the suspect shot him in the stomach, then drove off. Foster says it’s unfortunate that any situation would go that far.

"I think a lot of drivers get impatient when they're behind somebody. I think the speed limit is appropriate but people don't drive appropriate,” Foster said.

The suspect is believed to be a white male between 20 and 50 years old driving a newer white Nissan Sentra. He has facial hair and was wearing sunglasses with an orange reflective tint.