Mooresville pizzeria serving healthcare workers for free

Mooresville neighbors are getting results for medical professionals who are working around the clock to keep us safe.

Some of those being served say this small show of support makes a big difference for them as they’re on the front lines of this pandemic.

"The nurses are working so hard and sleeping only a few hours, and I saw some of them sleeping on the concrete and they go home and the food is not ready so this is the least we can do for them,” Michele Bay said.

Bay, of Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville, gave away pizzas all day Thursday to healthcare workers. Some of them calling before they came because they wanted to make sure it was real.

"You just come and take it, just badge if you don't have a badge just come, we trust everyone you're saving lives so we're saving you time, just come."

Bay says it’s their way of saying thank you and showing some kindness during this difficult time.

"They can take it, go home and it's just a little bit a little appreciation a little smile, I wish I could do more."

The nurse picking up the food says even something as simple as a free lunch lets them know they're valued.

"There's so much anxiety and so much fear and when people let us know that we're appreciated it really makes us feel so much better and like the community really cares,” nurse Jennifer Myers said.

A community doing its part to get results and take care of those spending time around the clock to take care of others.



