Mooresville Police Chief resigns months after accusations of creating a 'hostile work environment'

The Mooresville Chief of Police resigned Thursday afternoon just a few months after he was accused of creating a 'hostile work environment'.

Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams submitted his letter of resignation to town manager Randy Hemann. It is effective immediately.

MOORESVILLE POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Williams was placed on leave with pay in June 2019 while he and a police captain were being investigated.

These investigations are being done by an outside agency and officials said it was not based on criminal activity.