Mooresville Police K-9 'Sadie' tragically passes away Wednesday

article

The Mooresville Police Department is mourning one of their own after one of their K-9s, Sadie, passed away Wednesday morning.

"K-9 Sadie, who had become a welcome fixture at Mooresville High School and throughout the Mooresville Graded School District, sadly passed away this morning," Mooresville Police said on Facebook.

The police department asks that folks keep her partner and handler, Officer Dan Walther, and his family in their thoughts as they grieve this loss.

"We will dearly miss Sadie and her constant and cheerful presence on campus, Mooresville High School said on Facebook. "Her favorite things were swimming and playing fetch with her tennis ball."