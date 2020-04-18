Moped driver killed in Salisbury hit-and-run

article

A man who was operating a moped in Salisbury late Friday night was killed in a hit-and-run, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight and found Salisbury resident Larry Barber, 59. Barber was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Barber's moped was struck head on by a vehicle that continued on and never stopped.

The suspect's vehicle is being described as a gold or silver SUV with heavy front end damage with the driver's side mirror missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-638-5333.