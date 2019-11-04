More bodies found are believed to be connected to NC arson

article

Authorities say three bodies were found in a pickup truck in Virginia on Monday and the case could have ties to a North Carolina murder investigation.

The Alexander County Sheriff's office says those remains belong to 38-year-old Maria Calderon, her boyfriend Jose Carlos Mendez and friend Luis Fernando Sanchez, and that they are connected to the June arson in Alexander County that left a mother and her two children dead.

Missing truck from Alexander County arson that left a woman and two children dead. (Alexander County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Areli Avilez went to his ex-wife's home on Pine Meadows Lane on June 15 and set it on fire while the family of three were inside.

Police say his 16-year-old girlfriend Heidi Wolfe is also charged with the crime. Right now Avilez is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 or under. He is also charged with one count of arson and one count of violation of domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

Wolfe is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree arson.