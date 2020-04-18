More calls to release inmates from NC jails

There are more demands to release some inmates from local prisons.

Friday afternoon, community members, attorneys and religious leaders protested from their cars while circling the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

They also want officials to release anyone being held on bond, people who have six months or less to serve, pregnant women and anyone older than 50 because of the spread of coronavirus in prison.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says at least 500 inmates across the state’s prisons will be considered for early release, based on certain criteria.

The department says they are considering the move in the wake of COVID-19 cases and deaths increasing across the state and in the prison system.