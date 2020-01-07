More customers cry foul on appliance repairman and question police effectiveness

FOX 46 caught him in the act, but time after time an appliance repairman still finds a way to do work, even though he’s banned from doing so.

Now, unhappy customers who allege he’s scammed them are wondering where the police are.

John Jackson isn’t difficult to find. He showed up two months ago when FOX 46 “hired” him for a fake fridge repair.

It appears he’s been busy taking on new customers over the holidays too.

“So I needed a quick fix to my oven,” Hillary Jacomb told FOX 46, “and going online is not the best way to do it, but I went online and looked for a repairman,” she continued, “and I found someone who said they could have someone come out that day.”

More than a dozen of John Jackson’s customers tell FOX 46 he’ll accept money for appliance repair jobs, but he never actually fixes the appliances. According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, Jackson has 11 warrants out for his arrest in Mecklenburg County alone. In the meantime, new customers of his continue to contact FOX 46 saying Jackson ripped them off too.

John Jackson has been banned from offering his services in NC.

More recently, Hillary and Scott Jacomb say Jackson left them with a broken oven, and took off with the roughly $300 they paid him.

“The fact that I couldn't find him online is when I found all of the other press about him,” Hillary Jacomb said.

FOX 46 has interviewed a dozen people who all say the same thing.

“He never came back.”

“Never came back to us. Never called us. No response.”

“Repeated texts and calls were unanswered.”

Our reports caught the attention of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein who took Jackson to court.

While that case is pending, a judge ruled Jackson can’t even advertise for repair work, let alone accept money for a repair job.

Despite Jackson telling FOX 46 two months ago he would retire, it’s clear in 2020 he’s playing the same game.

“At the end of the day, he took us for $380,” Scott Jacomb said, “and he's taken other people upwards of $1,000 I read,” he continued, “and the police really aren't doing anything to bring him to justice.”

CMPD isn’t the only department with police reports filed against Jackson. Many of Jackson’s former customers live in Mooresville. FOX 46 plans to follow up with that police department as well