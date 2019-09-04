More evacuees arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Dorian nears

Several evacuees from the coast are camping out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. They tell FOX 46 the process of evacuating has been difficult.

Some people are absolutely stressed. One woman says her parents are still on the coast so she's trying not to think about the hurricane. Others are feeling the opposite, relieved they're away from the storm and enjoying a little vacation.

“It's just how we do it. That's my home on wheels right there,” Tyler Balsamo said, pointing to his camper parked in one of the 30 to 50 spots reserved at the Speedway.

Balsamo and his girlfriend construct solar panels for a company doing a project near the North Carolina coast.

“Potentially going to get some storm surge, so our company shut it down for the week and told us to have fun,” Balsamo said.

Most people are trying to do just that: Take advantage of the impromptu vacation by spending time at the Speedway.

“We were down here for a family vacation in Hilton Head and on Monday, they ordered a mandatory evacuation, so we were forced to leave Hilton Head and were looking for a safe place to come to,” said Tom Graybill.

Advertisement

For racing fans, this is as good as it gets.

“The Charlotte Motor Speedway was kind enough to offer free tours of the race track,” said Graybill.

Graybill and his family are from Wisconsin. While their vacation got cut short, Graybill says they’re “making the best of a bad situation.”

In addition to the free tours, the Speedway also teamed up with local businesses to offer evacuees free food and anything else that'll make their stay less stressful.

“We actually learned a lot last year with Hurricane Florence. We did a lot that was similar when that hurricane impacted, especially the North and South Carolina coast,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway spokesperson, Scott Cooper.

