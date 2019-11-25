More fines coming for I-77 contractor with construction suspended over holiday

Work on I-77 will be suspended this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, but FOX 46 found out Monday that the contractor will still be fined for not finishing the project on time.

NCDOT is suspending work here as well as along other major highways across the state beginning Tuesday morning and going through Thanksgiving weekend.

None of this construction would be going on if the contractor finished the project on time, which is why even though no work will be done this week, the contractor will still be fined $30,000 per day.

I-77 TOLL LANE PROJECT DRAGS ON, DESPITE $30,000/DAY FINE FOR CONTRACTOR

If you drove I-77 just outside Uptown Monday, you may have noticed construction, continues but with Thanksgiving holiday travel starting in a matter of days.

The ongoing work continues to leave drivers frustrated.

Just two weeks ago Huntersville police warned drivers about the dangerous of uneven pavement after several serious crashes near Hambright Road. That same week, FOX 46 showed you the damage to one drivers tire from the uneven pavement.

NCDOT leaders say paving continues along I-77 with much of the work taking place during the day on the weekends.

The issues near Hambright Road have been fixed, but our cameras still found several other sections of uneven pavement along the highway.

FOX 46 checked in with I-77 Mobility Partners today to see how much longer they will be paving the road, leaving some areas with uneven lanes, but I have not heard back.

