More than 100 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mecklenburg County Monday.

County health officials say about one in eight people are being hospitalized for their illness at this time.

Health director Gibbie Harris said Mecklenburg County hospitals are also working to treat people from outside of the county.

Harris said those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County can expect to wait for their results anywhere from one day to one week, depending on where they got tested, Harris said.

Harris said on Monday that there has been 'community spread in the county' and residents should take this seriously and follow the guidelines issued by the CDC.

Mecklenburg County is expecting the numbers to increase as more people are being tested.