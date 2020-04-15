More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in SC, cases top 3,650

article

South Carolina now has more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths and the number of cases has topped 3,650.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says nearly 35,000 tests have been performed across the state and they are monitoring thousands.

Projections from health officials indicate that it will be another 17 days until the state hits its peak number of deaths. The model suggests that on that peak day--May 2--there will be about 16 deaths reported.

They also predict about 680 COVID-19 deaths across the state by Aug. 4.

DHEC’s Public Lab is operating under extended hours, seven days a week. The turnaround times for tests right now is about 24 to 48 hours.

You can view cases by county or zip code and interactive maps with the latest confirmed and estimated cases.

Residents are reminded to practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly washing your hands