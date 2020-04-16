More than 140 recovered patients retest positive for COVID-19, South Korea says

South Korean health officials say 141 patients who recovered from COVID-19 tested have positive again, CNN reports.

South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is unknown why they retested positive and they are investigating.

Most experts think it’s unlikely someone will be re-infected right after recovering.

It’s possible issues with testing — or varying amounts of viral RNA in the body, which the tests look for — could explain it.

Health officials are studying cultivated samples from the patients to determine whether they’re contagious.

The study is expected to take about two weeks.