More than 1,400 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths in Mecklenburg County

There are now more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County and at least 40 deaths related to the virus.

Mecklenburg has the highest number of cases in the state at this time, followed by Wake and Wayne counties.

Mecklenburg County health officials are reminding residents to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing when in public.

Everyone, even people who are young and healthy, must stay home except for activities considered essential and practice physical social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.