More than 1,800 test positive for COVID-19 in NC, 16 deaths reported

More than 1,800 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported in North Carolina with 16 reported deaths.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 1,857 have tested positive for coronavirus, 16 people have died, and 184 people are currently hospitalized. Hospitalizations went down from 204 Wednesday.

Health officials said 28,679 tests have been completed across 83 counties.

- This number (1,857) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

- This number (16) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

- This number (28,679) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

Bertie County

Buncombe County

Cabarrus County

Cherokee County

Davie County

Forsyth County

Gaston County

Guilford County

Harnett County

Johnston County

Montgomery County

Onslow County

Rockingham County

Rowan County

Wilkes County

Mecklenburg County is now reporting two deaths (North Carolina has not counted the second death among its data yet) with at least 495 positive cases marking the highest case count in the state with Wake County coming in at second with 234 positive cases.

Age Groups:

0-17 - 1 percent of cases

18-24 - 9 percent of cases

25-49 - 42 percent of cases - 13 percent of deaths

50-64 - 27 percent of cases - 13 percent of deaths

65+ - 20 percent of cases - 75 percent of deaths

Gender:

Male - 48% cases with 69% of deaths

Female - 52% cases with 31% of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 186,101 positive cases across the U.S. with 3,603 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)