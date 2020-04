article

The number of cases of COVID-19 has risen above 2,500 and there are now 63 deaths in South Carolina.

The death toll in the state on Tuesday stood at 51, meaning 12 new deaths overnight.

There have been 24,000 tests performed overall in the state. Health officials say there are 17,964.

