More than 2,800 test positive for COVID-19 in NC, 33 deaths reported

More than 2,800 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina with 33 deaths in the state.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 2,870 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 33 people have died, and 270 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 40,726 tests have been completed across 89 counties.

- This number (2,870) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

- This number (33) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

- This number (40,726) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

- Currently hospitalized (270) reflect the number of patients with COVID-19 that are currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

- Bertie County

- Brunswick County

- Buncombe County

- Burke County

- Cabarrus County

- Catawba County

- Cherokee County

- Durham County

- Montgomery County

- Onslow County

- Randolph County

- Rockingham County

- Rowan County

- Wilkes County

- Wilson County

Mecklenburg County has reported at least 733 positive COVID-19 cases in the area with 4 deaths, marking the highest case count in the state with Wake County coming in at second with 314 positive cases.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19:

- Davie County

- Forsyth County

- Gaston County

- Harnett County

Both Guilford County and Johnston County have had three people die in their area from COVID-19.

Age Groups:

0-17 - 1 percent - zero deaths

18-24 - 8 percent - zero deaths

25-49 - 41 percent of cases - 6 percent of deaths

50-64 - 28 percent of cases - 12 percent of deaths

65+ - 21 percent of cases - 82 percent of deaths

Gender:

Male - 48 percent cases with 70 percent of deaths

Female - 51 percent cases with 30 percent of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 304,826 positive cases across the U.S. with 7,616 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)