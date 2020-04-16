More than 300,000 sign petition to reopen nail salons

In North Carolina, we’re closing in on one month since hair and nail salons were forced to close their doors. Now, stylists and other supporters are signing a petition to get the door back open in the next ten days.

Nail and hair salons in South Carolina were closed April 1. Many in the business say the closure has costs them thousands.

Hair salons are not deemed an essential business, but the petition looks to change that. The petition says hair salons should be allowed to open with one client per stylist in the salon at a time and both people would be required to be dressed in the proper personal protection equipment, including masks and gloves.

FOX 46 spoke with the woman who started this petition and she said being a stylist isn't just about the vanity of it all it’s also a way to assist with mental and physical health.

At last count the petition had more than 300,000 signatures.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PETITION

That many signatures means nearly just as many people have weighed in leaving comments.

Advertisement

Here's a look at what some of them said:

“I chose to sign this petition because who has the right to tell people that their career is important and not important. My daughter, friend and niece are stylist who have a family to support or bills to pay. I know the circumstances out here but take the best precautions that you can and live,” Geraldine said.

“This is my daughter's only livelihood and she has a son to provide for, if we can get groceries with ten people why can we get our hair washed with one person with PPE,” said Glenda.

“This is a hairdresser’s income and every day life," Kristan said.

The organizer says she's hoping to get as many signatures as possible before handing over the petition to the Govenor on Monday. She says she hopeful that their voices are heard and some changes are made.