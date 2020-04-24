More than 400 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in NC; 16 additional deaths

article

In just one day, more than 400 new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina with 16 additional deaths, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, 8,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state and 269 have died from the virus.

State health officials said 477 people are in the hospital across 93 counties. More than 100,500 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest positive case count in the state with more than 1,400 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 37 reported deaths. Wake County has the second-highest case count, at 633.

Forty percent of positive cases in North Carolina range in age from 25 to 49-years-old. Eighty-five percent of reported deaths from COVID-19 have been those who are 65-years-old, or older.

Sixty-one percent of reported coronavirus deaths in the state have been male, health officials said.

