More than 450 cases of COVID-19 in SC, 13 deaths

There are now more than 450 cases of novel coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

State health officials say four more people have now died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 13.

Kershaw County still leads the state with its number of cases at 64.

Cities like Columbia are already under a curfew and stay-at-home orders are being issued all across the Carolinas.

The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of chemicals needed for laboratories to perform the tests, state officials said.

There is currently a nationwide shortage of the chemicals, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville County: 4 case

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 21 cases

Beaufort County: 29 cases

Berkeley County: 8 cases

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 60 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Chesterfield County: 3 cases

Clarendon County: 5 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 8 cases

Dillion County: 1 case

Dorchester County: 4 cases

Edgefield County: 1 case

Fairfield County: 4 cases

Florence County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 3 case

Greenville County: 51 case

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 21 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 64 cases

Lancaster County: 7 cases

Lee County: 2 cases

Lexington County: 20 cases

Marion County: 1 case

Marlboro County: 1 case

Newberry County: 1 case

Oconee County: 2 cases

Orangeburg County: 11 cases

Pickens County: 6 cases

Richland County: 60 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 9 cases

Sumter County: 10 counties

Union County: 1 case

Williamsburg County: 1 case

York County: 19 cases

South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”

Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.