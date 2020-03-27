More than 450 cases of COVID-19 in SC, 13 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. - There are now more than 450 cases of novel coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
State health officials say four more people have now died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 13.
Kershaw County still leads the state with its number of cases at 64.
Cities like Columbia are already under a curfew and stay-at-home orders are being issued all across the Carolinas.
The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of chemicals needed for laboratories to perform the tests, state officials said.
There is currently a nationwide shortage of the chemicals, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville County: 4 case
Aiken County: 4 cases
Anderson County: 21 cases
Beaufort County: 29 cases
Berkeley County: 8 cases
Calhoun County: 1 case
Charleston County: 60 cases
Chester County: 1 case
Chesterfield County: 3 cases
Clarendon County: 5 cases
Colleton County: 1 case
Darlington County: 8 cases
Dillion County: 1 case
Dorchester County: 4 cases
Edgefield County: 1 case
Fairfield County: 4 cases
Florence County: 5 cases
Georgetown County: 3 case
Greenville County: 51 case
Greenwood County: 2 cases
Horry County: 21 cases
Jasper County: 3 cases
Kershaw County: 64 cases
Lancaster County: 7 cases
Lee County: 2 cases
Lexington County: 20 cases
Marion County: 1 case
Marlboro County: 1 case
Newberry County: 1 case
Oconee County: 2 cases
Orangeburg County: 11 cases
Pickens County: 6 cases
Richland County: 60 cases
Saluda County: 1 case
Spartanburg County: 9 cases
Sumter County: 10 counties
Union County: 1 case
Williamsburg County: 1 case
York County: 19 cases
South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.