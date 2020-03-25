More than 500 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - More than 500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
As of 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, health officials are reporting 504 positive cases in the state, with 10,489 tests completed.
- This number (504) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.
- This number (10,489) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
Guidance and Timeline
Complete list of North Carolina Guidance
March 14: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
March 17: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
March 21: Executive Order 119 waives restrictions on child care and elder care, provides DMV flexibilities
March 23: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 120 extends school closure date to May; orders group limit to 50 people
For COVID-19 U.S. case information go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.