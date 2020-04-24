More than 5,000 cases of coronavirus, 157 deaths reported in SC

article

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 168 new cases of COVID-19, and eight additional deaths in the state.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 with 157 dead.

SCDHEC says they are working with community leaders, faith leaders and organizations to help increase testing and care for some of the hardest-hit communities, including the African-American community.

Health officials say they are taking steps to help impacted communities by:

Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging

Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone

Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages

Working with environmental justice advocates to raise awareness

Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making

Partnering with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to reach minority and rural populations across the state

They are also increasing testing in rural areas of the state.

Public health officials remind residents to follow recommended safety guidelines, including:

