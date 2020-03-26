More than 600 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

article

More than 600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

As of 10:15 a.m. Thursday, March 26, health officials are reporting 636 positive cases in the state, with 12,910 tests completed.

- This number (636) reflects positive results from all tests, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and all hospital and commercial labs.

- This number (12,910) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.

On Wednesday, North Carolina reported its first COVID-19 associated deaths.

RELATED: NORTH CAROLINA REPORTS FIRST COVID-19 ASSOCIATED DEATHS

A person from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

Advertisement

A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

RELATED: 204 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES REPORTED IN MECKLENBURG COUNTY

Guidance and Timeline:

Complete list of North Carolina Guidance

CDC Travel Advisories

March 14: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people

March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people

March 17: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits

March 21: Executive Order 119 waives restrictions on child care and elder care, provides DMV flexibilities

March 23: Governor Cooper issues Executive Order 120 extends school closure date to May; orders group limit to 50 people

For COVID-19 U.S. case information go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.